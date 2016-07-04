Belarus calls on international community to help Iraq restore peace

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus calls upon the international community to continue to help Iraq restore peace throughout the country, runs the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus in connection with the terrorist attacks in Baghdad, BelTA has learned.

"It was with deep pain that the Republic of Belarus learnt the news about a double terrorist attack in Baghdad that claimed the lives of an unprecedented number of civilians and, most tragically, many children," the document says.

The Belarusian side strongly condemns all acts of terrorism and believes that violence against civilians can never be justified. "We call on the international community to continue to help Iraq in restoring peace throughout the country. We express our condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," the statement runs, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.