Belarus' CEC to release mass media guide for parliamentary candidates

MINSK. KAZINFORM - A guidebook on how parliamentary candidates can address the public via mass media will be published on the website of the Central Election Commission of Belarus. The relevant matters were discussed during the CEC session on 3 August, BelTA has learned.

In particular, it was noted that every parliamentary candidate can get a newspaper to publish his or her election program for free. In order to rule out abuses (if there are several local newspapers in an electoral district), proposals have been voiced to use the CEC website to publish information about all the candidates, who have had their programs published in newspapers. The information will be provided by newspapers themselves. "If a candidate has used the right to a free publication, he or she will be denied another publication," explained CEC member Yelena Dmukhailo. In her opinion, the section covering published election programs will also appeal to observers and voters.

Speaking about appearances on radio and television, the official said that a parliamentary candidate can get five minutes of free air time on television, five free minutes on radio, and can participate in televised debates. The relevant district commissions have to draw lots to determine when specific candidates will get their air time.



Parliamentary candidates will get free air time on television on weekdays from 15 August through 2 September from 19:00 till 20:00 taking into account the viewing grid of the relevant TV channel. Free air time on radio will be available on weekdays from 15 August through 2 September from 7:00 till 8:00, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.