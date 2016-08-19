EN
    12:00, 19 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Belarus, China discuss cooperation between national security bodies

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Stanislav Zas met with Meng Jianzhu, Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China, BelTA learned from the press service of the Security Council.

    The parties discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation between the state bodies of the national security systems and exchanged views on the current international and regional security issues.

    Kazinform refers to Belta.by 

