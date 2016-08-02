Belarus, China mulling over joint design institute

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and China plan to set up a joint design institute at the basis of the Belgosproyekt Institute. The corresponding agreements were discussed at the meeting between Belarus' Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Kalinin and General Representative of China Merchants Group in Central Asia and Baltic States, Chief Executive Officer of SZAO Industrial Park Development Company Hu Zheng and representatives of China IPPR International Engineering Corporation, BelTA learnt from the press service of the Belarusian government.

Anatoly Kalinin took note of Belarus' great interest in the development of a joint institute together with Chinese design organizations. The institute will help expedite the implementation of joint projects in Belarus and will add impetus to the implementation of the China-Belarus Industrial Park Great Stone project.

The parties agreed on the signing of the relevant memorandum between the Belarusian Construction and Architecture Ministry and China Merchants Group.



Three specialists of China IPPR International Engineering Corporation will be sent to Belarus to help address emerging issues. China is ready to receive representatives of the Belarusian Construction and Architecture Ministry and the Belgosproyekt Institute to get them familiar with the operation of IPPR, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.