Belarus, China mulling over joint design institute
Anatoly Kalinin took note of Belarus' great interest in the development of a joint institute together with Chinese design organizations. The institute will help expedite the implementation of joint projects in Belarus and will add impetus to the implementation of the China-Belarus Industrial Park Great Stone project.
The parties agreed on the signing of the relevant memorandum between the Belarusian Construction and Architecture Ministry and China Merchants Group.
Three specialists of China IPPR International Engineering Corporation will be sent to Belarus to help address emerging issues. China is ready to receive representatives of the Belarusian Construction and Architecture Ministry and the Belgosproyekt Institute to get them familiar with the operation of IPPR, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.