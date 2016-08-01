Belarus climbs to 49th position in UN E-Government Development Index

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus now stands at the 49th position out of 193 countries in the E-Government Development Index according to the UN E-Government Survey 2016, BelTA has learned.

E-Government Development Index (EGDI) is calculated using Online Service Index, Telecommunication Infrastructure Index, and Human Capital Index.



Belarus secured a total score of 0.6625 while the world's average EGDI stands at 0.4922. Belarus' Human Capital Index was calculated at 0.8716 followed by 0.6304 in Telecommunication Infrastructure Index and 0.4855 in Online Service Index.

Belarus secured the 76th positon in E-Participation Index, up from 92 in 2014. E-Participation Index describes the development of active communication services between citizens and the government.



The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland has been named the world leader in the E-Government Development Index. The world's top five also include Australia, South Korea, Singapore, and Finland. Lithuania occupies the 23th position, Kazakhstan 33rd position, Russia is ranked 35, Poland 36, Latvia 45, Ukraine 62 (only 25 ranks up within two years).



The United Nations Organization compiles the E-Government Survey every two years. In 2014 Belarus was ranked 55th in the E-Government Development Index, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.