Belarus concerned about strengthening coop in security, development of transport corridors and trade - FM Maxim Ryzhenkov

“We are pleased that formalization of our SCO accession is taking place during the chairmanship of our close friends – Kazakhstani side. Of course, we will do our best to give the Belarusian “boost of energy” to this organization. First of all, we are concerned about the issues of strengthening cooperation in security, development of transport corridors and trade-economic cooperation. Political and diplomatic issues are also important for us, since the SCO is an excellent platform for discussing and taking decisions on a wide range of problems – from the military-political dimension to certain aspects of economy and socio-cultural sphere.

Traditionally, we participate in all events, however in the role of observer yet. Since today, our President will take the floor as a full-fledged member, and we believe this will only strengthen our positions in this rapidly growing and dynamic organization. This will be a certain challenge for us, because we will also assume chairmanship at some time, and we need to think about good initiatives,” the Belarusian Foreign Minister said.