TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    22:33, 20 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Belarus’ COVID-19 latest: 888 new cases, 742 recoveries in Belarus

    MINSK. KAZINFORM – Belarus confirmed 888 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours; another 742 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry.

    The nationwide coronavirus tally now stands at 345,998 cases. A total of 336,227 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered in Belarus.

    As many as 2,443 COVID-19 patients have died since the infection outbreak in Belarus.

    All in all, Belarus performed 5,685,902 tests, including 9,307 tests in the past 24 hours.


