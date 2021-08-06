Belarus’ COVID-19 update: 1,295 new cases, 1,277 recoveries

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Belarus confirmed 1,295 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours; another 1,277 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry.

The nationwide coronavirus tally now stands at 451,740 cases. A total of 445, 890 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered in Belarus.

As many as 3,513 COVID-19 patients have died since the infection outbreak in Belarus.

All in all, Belarus performed 7,388,584 tests, including 18,491 tests in the past 24 hours, Kazinform refers to BelTA.