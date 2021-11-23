Belarus’ COVID-19 update: 1,453 new cases, 1,461 recoveries

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Belarus confirmed 1,453 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours; another 1,461 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry.

The nationwide coronavirus tally now stands at 643,372. A total of 627,789 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered in Belarus.

As many as 4,979 COVID-19 patients have died since the infection outbreak in Belarus.

All in all, Belarus performed 10,228,936 tests, including 5,650 tests in the past 24 hours, Kazinform refers to BelTA.