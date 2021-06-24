EN
    13:45, 24 June 2021

    Belarus discusses military cooperation with Pakistan, Kazakhstan

    MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus' Deputy Defense Minister Major General Andrei Zhuk met with the minister for defense production of Pakistan and the vice minister of industry and infrastructure development of Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the international defense technology expo MILEX 2021, BelTA learned from the Defense Ministry.

    The parties discussed the main avenues of cooperation in the military field and the defense industry, BelTA reports.

    They pointed to considerable potential for promoting cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.


