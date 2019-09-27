Belarus eager to finish accession to WTO in June 2020

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus intends to finish the process of joining the World Trade Organization in June 2020, BelTA learned from Belarusian Economy Minister Dmitry Krutoi on the sidelines of the 10th German Economy Day in Belarus on 26 September.

The official said: «Belarus is working hard to join the World Trade Organization. We are virtually in the final phase of the process and hope that we will finish the process to become a full WTO member during the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference in Nur-Sultan in June 2020.»

The World Trade Organization was established in 1995 with a view to liberalizing international trade and regulating trade and political relations of the member states. Nowadays 164 countries are WTO members.