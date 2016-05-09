Belarus eager to host 2022 IIHF World Championship

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus would like to host an ice hockey world championship in 2022, BelTA learned from Rene Fasel, President of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), during the press conference held on 6 May to highlight the start of the 2016 IIHF World Championship in Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

“At present we know for sure which countries will be hosting world championships till 2020. Finland would like to host one in 2021. Belarus and Latvia are interested in hosting the tournament in 2022,” said Rene Fasel.

Belarus hosted the 2014 IIHF World Championship while Latvia was the host country for the IIHF world championship in 2006.

Source: BELTA