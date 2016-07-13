Belarus eager to sell more dairy products to China

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus intends to export more dairy products to China, BelTA learned from Alexander Subbotin, Belarusian Deputy Agriculture and Food Minister, Director of the Veterinary and Food Oversight Department of the Ministry, on 12 July.

At present 17 Belarusian dairy companies export their products to China. According to the Deputy Agriculture and Food Minister, another 20 companies are getting ready to get the right to sell milk powder, dairy products, and cheese to China. Alexander Subbotin reminded that Belarus is working to certify seven companies in order to give them the right to export beef and poultry meat to China. Plans have also been made to start selling merchandise to Indonesia. Indonesian specialists started auditing two dairy enterprises on 12 July. Another six will be added in the future.

Belarusian manufacturers are also successful at penetrating European markets. Five dairy companies can export their merchandise to the European Union now. The Belarusian manufacturer of ice cream and frozen foods Morozproduct may join them in the future.

Alexander Subbotin stressed: "Belarus is intent on shipping its products to various markets. The fact that we've been able to penetrate them at such a difficult time indicates that our manufacturing standards and quality are good."

The Belarusian Deputy Agriculture and Food Minister pointed out that Belarusian meat and dairy companies always work to make products with a higher added value, retool manufacturing facilities, modernize refrigerating facilities, certify their merchandise, introduce ISO 22000 food safety management standards in compliance with ISO 9001 and HACCP requirements.

In the last few years Belarusian meat and dairy companies regularly won product quality awards during national and international contests such as Best Products of the Republic of Belarus, Golden Autumn, Prodexpo, World Food, Superior Taste Award and other ones.

Source: Belta.by