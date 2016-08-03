Belarus, Ecuador plan to start assembling buses, trucks

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Charge d'Affaires of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Ecuador Georgy Kislyak met with Director of the Department of Industry of the Ministry of Industry and Productivity of Ecuador Xavier Villavicencio Cordoba on 2 August 2016, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in the field of industrial cooperation. Special attention was paid to the implementation of the projects in Ecuador such as the creation of the joint facility to assemble buses and trucks with the participation of Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ trademark)," the press service informed.



The Ecuadorian side also expressed interest in technological cooperation with Belarus in the fields of mechanical engineering and metallurgical industries, the ministry noted, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.