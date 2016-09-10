Belarus, Euronews considering joint projects

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and the TV channel Euronews are discussing prospects of implementing joint projects, representatives of the Embassy of Belarus in France told BelTA.

According to the source, Ambassador of Belarus to France Pavel Latushko met with Euronews CEO Michael Peters in the Euronews HQ in Lyon, France on 9 September.

The sides discussed ways to expand interaction between Belarus and Euronews. In particular, prospects of implementing joint projects together with Euronews were discussed and the possibility of presenting Belarus on one of Europe's most popular TV channels.



BelTA reported earlier that the TV channel Euronews is interested in promoting information about Belarus outside the country and has suggested an entire cooperation program. In particular, Euronews representatives mentioned interest in promoting the image-enhancing video Belarus - The Place to Live. Foreign specialists spoke highly of the quality of the video and expressed readiness to work with it.



In July Belarusian Information Minister Lilia Ananich met with representatives of the joint-stock company Euronews SA. Prospects of cooperation between Belarus and the TV channel Euronews in the area of information were discussed, including promotion of Belarus' image and its tourism opportunities abroad. Euronews' interaction with Belarusian TV channels and radio stations was part of the discussion. The organization of career enhancement courses in the Euronews Academy for specialists of Belarusian TV companies was discussed, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.