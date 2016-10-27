Belarus expects Eurasian Economic Union to get rid of exemptions, restrictions in mutual trade

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus expects that member states of the Eurasian Economic Union will be able to get rid of exemptions and restrictions in mutual trade. Prime Minister of Belarus Andrei Kobyakov made the relevant statement in an interview with the TV channel MIR 24, BelTA has learned.

According to Andrei Kobyakov, the Eurasian Economic Union member states can achieve more by working together. "Certainly, we would like to achieve more. But more is quite an objective thing. In order to achieve more, everyone should work harder to enable stronger interaction inside the countries and between them," said the Belarusian head of government.



"We expect our products and services to be freely traded across the Eurasian Economic Union market of 180 million consumers," noted Andrei Kobyakov. "We will make sure that the sides find ways to get rid of exemptions and restrictions in mutual trade and that any product is not discriminated against in any part of the Eurasian Economic Union, first of all, in comparison with products originating in that territory. A great deal of work has to be done to make it happen," Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.