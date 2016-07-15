Belarus' export potential presented in Tanzania

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus' export potential has been presented in Tanzania for the first time ever, the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told BelTA.

The presentation was arranged as part of the international universal expo East Africa 2016 in the Tanzanian capital Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian foreign trade operators showed a strong interest in Belarusian tractors, dairy products, including baby food, and pharmaceutical products. The possibility of creating a prospective transport system project in Tanzania with assistance of a Belarusian company was also discussed.



BelTA has been told that the presentation of Belarus' export potential was organized during the visit of a Belarusian monitoring group to Tanzania. The group included representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Center for Marketing and Price Studies, and Belarusian companies that export merchandise to Tanzania. The visit was scheduled to take place on 11-15 July. Taking a closer look at prospects of increasing Belarusian export to Tanzania and other African countries was one of the goals of the visit.



Apart from that, the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told BelTA that members of the Belarusian delegation met with representatives of the Tanzanian ministries of foreign affairs, transport, and the Dar es Salaam city administration. During the meetings representatives of the Tanzanian side mentioned they are ready to advance multifaceted cooperation with Belarus in trade, economic, and humanitarian affairs, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.