Belarus' first grocery store opens in Tokyo

MINSK. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Belarus to Japan Ruslan Yesin took part in a ceremony to open the first grocery store selling Belarusian products in Tokyo, BelTA learned from the Belarusian Embassy in Japan.

The store offers a wide range of dairy products, cheese, chocolate, and natural honey made in Belarus.

The grocery store is called Nature kiosk. It opened on the initiative of the Japanese company DairyBev Co. that actively supports the Belarusian-Japanese Business Club, BelTA reports.

Such results were possible thanks to the efforts of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Agriculture and Food Ministry in association with the Japanese party to get access for Belarusian dairy products to the Japanese market.

The Japan-Belarus interparliamentary friendship group also contributes to the development of the bilateral economic cooperation. Its representative – MP Matsushita Shinpei – attended the opening ceremony of the grocery store.

The Belarusian Embassy in Japan also pointed out that work is underway to help Belarusian meat products fine the way to the Japanese market.