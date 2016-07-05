Belarus FM to pay working visit to Latvia 6-7 July

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus' Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei will pay a working visit to Latvia on 6-7 July. Vladimir Makei is set to meet with Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis to discuss the Belarus-EU cooperation, the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told BelTA.

Vladimir Makei is scheduled to hold negotiations with Latvia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Edgars Rinkevics, and to meet with Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis, Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Arvils Aseradens, and Minister of Transport Uldis Augulis, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.



"The agenda of the talks includes a wide range of issues of Belarus-Latvia interaction in trade and economy, transportation and transit, humanitarian contacts, Belarus-EU cooperation and topical aspects on the regional and international agenda," the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed.