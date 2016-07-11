Belarus, France to set up working groups on cooperation in tourism, agriculture

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and France will set up working groups to promote cooperation in tourism, environment and agriculture, Belarus' Ambassador to France Pavel Latushko told media during a seminar for heads of diplomatic missions and consular establishments of Belarus on 11 July, BelTA has learned.

"We have agreed to set up a working group on cooperation in tourism. It should be created before the end of 2016, with the first meeting scheduled for this year in Paris. We have also agreed to hold the first meeting of the working group on environment. It will take place in Minsk in October-November," said Pavel Latushko.



The diplomat expressed hope for setting up a working group on cooperation in agriculture in the near future.



Expansion of cooperation between regions is seen as another area to develop partnership between Belarus and France. "This year we plan to hold the first Belarusian-French interregional forum in Minsk. The next step we would like to make is to raise our interregional cooperation onto a level of oblast administrative units," the Ambassador said, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.