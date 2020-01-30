Belarus government authorized to negotiate oil deliveries from Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus continues working to diversify oil purchases. Various geographical directions for importing hydrocarbon resources and various logistics options are under consideration, the press service of the Belarusian leader told BelTA.

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed decree No.27 to authorize the government to conduct negotiations with Kazakhstan on trade and economic cooperation in the area of delivery of oil and oil products to Belarus. The government was also authorized to negotiate a draft agreement and sign it provided the parties come to terms within limits of the approved draft.

Previously Aleksandr Lukashenko repeatedly mentioned Kazakhstan as one of the countries Belarus may potentially import oil from. The matter was discussed among other things during the official visit of the Belarusian head of state to Kazakhstan in October 2019, BelTA reports.