Belarus, Hungary ready to intensify political dialogue

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and Hungary are ready to intensify political dialogue, the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told BelTA while commenting on a meeting between Belarus' Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alena Kupchyna and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to Belarus Vilmos Sziklavari.

The parties reaffirmed their mutual readiness to further enhance political dialogue, to step up trade, economic and investment cooperation, and expand the legal framework.

The diplomats exchanged opinions on the current state and prospects for the development of the bilateral relations. "Special attention was paid to the preparations of the regular session of the Belarus-Hungary intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation due in Minsk in September 2016 and discussed the issues of the Belarus-EU dialogue," the press service informed, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.