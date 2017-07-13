Belarus in favor of promoting all-round cooperation with Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Head of the Belarus President Administration Natalia Kochanova met with Kazakhstan State Secretary Gulshara Abdykalikova in Minsk on 12 July, BelTA has learned.

The sides reviewed the current state and prospects of Belarus-Kazakhstan relations and welcomed the ongoing dialogue between the two countries.



Natalia Kochanova underlined that the Belarusian side is in favor of expanding all-round cooperation both within the framework of bilateral relations and in integration associations.



Gulshara Abdykalikova pointed out that the Belarus-Kazakhstan relations gained momentum following the visit of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko to Astana on 8-9 June 2017 and his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and Astana Expo 2017.



The sides also discussed the possibility of organizing personal meetings on the sidelines of international forums. The Kazakhstan state secretary invited Natalia Kochanova to partake in the international forum Women for Future Energy as part of Astana Expo 2017 on 31 August-1 September. Gulshara Abdykalikova will attend the opening ceremony of the 26th International Festival of Arts Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk at the invitation of Natalia Kochanova, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .