Belarus in Top-10 software producers in Europe, Middle East and Africa

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus is in Top-10 software producers in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Director of the Hi-Tech Park Valery Tsepkalo said in an interview with the Belarus 1 TV Channel on 3 July, BelTA informs.

According to Valery Tsepkalo, successes in the field of IT are one of many achievements that the country can be proud of on the Independence Day.

In 2016 the Hi-Tech Park expects to earn $1 billion. "The Hi-Tech Park has proved its worth. Ten years ago, it was just a start-up, an initiative. Today, our growth rate is about 10 times higher than the global IT growth. So we have reasons to be optimistic about the future," said Valery Tsepkalo.



Today the Hi-Tech Park companies employ some 25,000 specialists, and about 70% of them are young people under 27. "I am very proud that we have wonderful creative young people who are able to create products that become known all over the world. It is worth a lot," Valery Tsepkalo noted, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.