Belarus interested in closer cooperation with Moldova

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has sent greetings to Moldova President Nicolae Timofti as the country celebrates Independence Day, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"Belarus is a reliable friend of Moldova and is ready to do its best to promote interstate cooperation," the message of greetings reads.

The head of state noted that Belarus-Moldova cooperation relies not only on the friendly relations between the two nations, but also on the resolution of the two states to deepen all-round ties.

Kazinform refers to Belta.by