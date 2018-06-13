Belarus invited to join Uzbekistan's research and production clusters

MINSK. KAZINFORM Uzbekistan invites Belarusian partners to its research and production clusters, Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Mikhail Myasnikovich said during a roundtable with the participation of businessmen of Belarus and Uzbekistan on 13 June, BelTA has learned.

Mikhail Myasnikovich mentioned Uzbekistan's proposal to invite Belarusian partners to research and production clusters developed in the country. The Council of the Republic positively assesses this idea and calls upon business to make use of this opportunity. "Conditions for joint work will be acceptable," the speaker of the upper house of the Belarusian parliament said, BelTA reports.



