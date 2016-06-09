Belarus invites OSCE/ODIHR, CIS observers for parliamentary election

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus has sent invitations to the OSCE/ODIHR and the CIS Executive Committee to observe the election to the House of Representatives on 11 September, Spokesman for the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmitry Mironchik told reporters, BelTA informs.

"In accordance with the decree of the Belarusian president as of 6 June, the election to the House of Representatives of the National Assembly has been scheduled for 11 September 2016. Fulfilling Belarus' obligations in the OSCE and the provisions of the national legislation, on 7 June the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent invitations to the OSCE/ODIHR and the CIS Executive Committee to take part in the international observation of the parliamentary election in Belarus," Dmitry Mironchik said.



According to him, the National Assembly of Belarus will send similar invitations to corresponding parliamentary bodies in the near future.



Dmitry Mironchik emphasized that the Belarusian parliamentary election will be held in strict compliance with the national legislation and international standards and in a transparent manner. "I do not exclude the possibility that a big group of representatives of various international organizations with which we are cooperating will be part of the observation mission," the spokesman said, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.