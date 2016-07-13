Belarus, Japan mull over instrument-making cluster

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and Japan are mulling over an instrument-making cluster, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Japan Sergei Rakhmanov told reporters on 13 July, BelTA has learned.

The diplomat pointed out that Japanese businessmen are focused on cooperation with private manufacturing companies. They see it as advantageous for them. "This is why we are working to create in Belarus a special instrument-making cluster, including with a focus on Japan. We have a number of reputable world-level private companies. We need to join their efforts and create something similar to the High-Tech Park. In this respect, Japan is a very good partner," Sergei Rakhmanov said.

He added that Belarusian state-owned enterprises also develop cooperation with Japan. "By making certain efforts, we have managed to reach an agreement, according to which Belarusian Steel Works (BMZ trademark) and a large Japanese company will produce pipes for the oil industry using BMZ's technologies and Japanese thread cutting and tapping methods. If the cooperation continues, the companies will sign big contracts that will guarantee sales," Sergei Rakhmanov noted.



The Belarusian side has also achieved considerable results in the cooperation with Japan in the tourism sector. "We have had a breakthrough in terms of incoming tourism from Japan. For the first time, together with Japanese companies we created a project to boost the number of tourist arrivals from Japan and found reliable partners, among which there are companies and major government agencies," Sergei Rakhmanov said.



The political cooperation is also on the rise. A delegation of Japanese MPs will visit Belarus in July for the first time. "The delegation comprises influential people. It has been formed not at random. The MPs, no doubt, will tell their colleagues in Japan and do everything necessary to advance our cooperation," the Belarusian diplomat believes, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.