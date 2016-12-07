Belarus, Kazakhstan discuss cooperation in information sector

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Belarusian-Kazakhstani ministerial consultations on information matters took place in Minsk on 6 December, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs played host to the first Belarusian-Kazakhstani ministerial consultations on information matters on 6 December. The Belarusian delegation was led at the meeting by spokesman Dmitry Mironchik, the delegation of Kazakhstan was headed by Chairman of the International Information Committee at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dinara Zheldybayeva," the press service said.

The parties discussed cooperation in the information sector between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries. The delegations exchanged experience in the information support of the foreign policy and important international events, considered practical issues related to the organization of press conferences and briefing meetings, the use of websites and digital diplomacy mechanisms, the coordination of the information activity of foreign institutions, and also the accreditation of foreign journalists and the development of working contacts with the mass media.



The parties agreed to continue regular working cooperation on the whole range of issues within the competence of the information services of the foreign political agencies of Belarus and Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.