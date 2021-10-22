Belarus, Kazakhstan discuss joint efforts to maintain regional security

MINSK. KAZINFORM During the visit of the Belarusian delegation to Nur-Sultan, State Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Volfovich toured a number of local research facilities and industrial enterprises on 21 October, BelTA learned from the State Secretariat of the Security Council.

In the Sergek center Aleksandr Volfovich was shown the latest developments in the field of video surveillance and analysis. The Belarusian delegation was particularly interested in the Smart City project, as well as solutions in the field of public and traffic security, BelTA reports.

Another company, Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary, showcased its technologies in Earth remote sensing and high-precision satellite navigation.

During the meetings, the parties expressed a mutual interest in furthering mutually beneficial cooperation in a wide range of industries.

Military-technical cooperation was reviewed during the consultations between the offices of the security councils of the two countries on 20 October. Proposals were made to develop a bilateral interstate agreement on cooperation in the field of international information security.

During the visit of the Belarusian delegation to Kazakhstan the offices of the security councils of the two countries signed a plan of cooperation for 2022 -2023.

Aleksandr Volfovich invited his Kazakhstan colleagues to pay a return visit to the Republic of Belarus in 2022.