Belarus, Kazakhstan discuss measures against illegal migration

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Minsk hosted a regular round of consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Belarus and Kazakhstan on consular issues on 20 April, BelTA learnt from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The parties discussed the visa policy conducted by Belarus and Kazakhstan, measures against illegal migration, and also cooperation between consular services in the protection of rights and legal interests of legal entities and individuals," the press service said.

The Belarusian delegation was led by Head of the Consular Department at the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Igor Fisenko, Kazakhstani by Director of the Consular Service Department Ardak Madiyev.

Attending the meeting were also heads of migration services of the Interior Ministries of Belarus and Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.