Belarus, Kazakhstan discuss prospects for industrial cooperation

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A Belarusian delegation headed by Industry Minister Vitaly Vovk visited Kazakhstan's city of Kokshetau and met with Akim of Akmola Region Malik Murzalin, Kazinform informs with reference to the press service of the akimat.

The parties discussed the prospects for the further development of industrial cooperation, the production of new types of equipment, and explored the potential of utilizing Belarusian passenger equipment in Akmola Region.



Vitaly Vovk expressed an interest in expanding joint production projects. "Our countries have a large untapped potential in trade, economic, transport, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. We need to take measures to develop further our partner relations. For example, we have developed new options for implementation of joint mechanical engineering projects for Akmola Region," the minister stressed.



For his part, Malik Murzalin noted that the region has long-standing friendly relations with Belarus. "Setting up the industrial and technological park ‘Kazakhstan Argo-Innovation Corporation' to produce farm machines and utilities vehicles in the city of Kokshetau together with our Belarusian partners is a good testament to the high-level of the bilateral relations," Malik Murzalin said.



Representatives of Belarus' major companies such as MAZ, MTZ, Bobruiskagromash, BelAZ, and Gomselmash informed their partners of the range of equipment they make, the maintenance services and delivery options to Akmola Region, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.