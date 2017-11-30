Belarus-Kazakhstan drone manufacturing project in the pipeline

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus and Kazakhstan are making plans to start manufacturing unmanned aerial vehicle systems together, BelTA learned from Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus Vladimir Gusakov on 29 November, BelTA reports.

The enterprise is supposed to be located in Kazakhstan. The sides have already discussed it. "A good and effective project is in the works," noted the official.



The day before Vladimir Gusakov met with top officials of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan. A number of cooperation avenues were discussed. Vladimir Gusakov invited colleagues from Kazakhstan to attend the second congress of Belarusian scientists, which will take place on 12-13 December. By that time the sides intend to prepare for discussion a list of cooperation projects, including the production of flying drones, cooperation in space exploration, space research, cutting-edge materials and nanomaterials, agrarian technologies, and biotechnologies.