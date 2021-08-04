Belarus, Kazakhstan eager to make defense products together

MINSK. KAZINFORM As part of the official visit to Belarus Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan Murat Bektanov went to a number of enterprises run by the State Authority for Military Industry of Belarus where he was made familiar with the defense products they make, representatives of the Defense Ministry told BelTA.

Avenues of cooperation between the defense ministries of Belarus and Kazakhstan in the area of joint production and deliveries of military products were discussed during the visit, BelTA reports.