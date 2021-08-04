EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:16, 04 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Belarus, Kazakhstan eager to make defense products together

    None
    None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM As part of the official visit to Belarus Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan Murat Bektanov went to a number of enterprises run by the State Authority for Military Industry of Belarus where he was made familiar with the defense products they make, representatives of the Defense Ministry told BelTA.

    Avenues of cooperation between the defense ministries of Belarus and Kazakhstan in the area of joint production and deliveries of military products were discussed during the visit, BelTA reports.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Belarus Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!