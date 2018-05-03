Belarus, Kazakhstan in joint army exercise for missile, artillery units

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and Kazakhstan are conducting a joint command and staff exercise for missile and artillery forces, representatives of the Belarusian Defense Ministry told BelTA.

In line with the international military cooperation plan a Belarusian-Kazakh joint command and staff exercise for missile and artillery forces is scheduled to take place in the Sary-Shagan exercise area on 2-4 May. Units using the tactical missile systems Tochka-U, multiple-launch rocket systems Polonez, units of the 927th center for UAV training and deployment, the 85th and 86th communications brigade, the 1562nd technical missile base, the 31st navigation and topography center, engineer troops, and representatives of Armed Forces organizations are taking part in the exercise. Up to 100 vehicles and over 200 personnel will be deployed for the exercise.



The exercise is focused on improving practical skills of commanding officers and staffs in carrying out marches, preparing for and carrying out missile strikes in rough and open terrain together with missile units and artillery units of the Kazakh army.



Participants of the exercise will practice preparing for and managing combat actions of missile units, carrying out singular and multiple-launch missile strikes at extreme ranges followed by reconnaissance checks, tactical camouflaging of deployed units and areas, and practical confirmation of combat parameters of missile systems, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.