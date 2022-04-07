EN
    16:15, 07 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Belarus, Kazakhstan mulling new areas of cooperation

    MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus and Kazakhstan are interested in developing new areas of cooperation, spokesperson for the Belarusian Industry Ministry Oleg Slepchenko told BelTA.

    Industry Minister Piotr Parkhomchik met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Askar Beisenbayev at the Industry Ministry of Belarus on 6 April. The parties discussed the current state of affairs in trade and economic cooperation, as well as promising areas in bilateral relations. In particular, they confirmed mutual interest and readiness to fully implement both the current projects and develop new areas of cooperation, BelTA reports.

    Piotr Parkhomchik expressed confidence in further development of cooperation between the two states and confirmed his readiness to visit Kazakhstan.


