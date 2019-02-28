EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:17, 28 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Belarus-Kazakhstan relations discussed

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Upon the initiative of the Belarusian side Prime Minister of Belarus Sergei Rumas talked to Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin over the phone, the press service of the Belarusian government told BelTA.

    Sergei Rumas congratulated his counterpart on being appointed Kazakhstan's prime minister and wished him every success. Opinions about topical aspects of Belarusian-Kazakh relations were also exchanged, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

