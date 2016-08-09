Belarus, Kazakhstan, Republic of Korea sign memorandum on Eurasian spatial data infrastructure

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus, Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea have signed a memorandum on mutual understanding and cooperation in the development of the Eurasian spatial data infrastructure, BelTA learnt from the press service of the State Property Committee.

The memorandum will be officially submitted to the Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre and Cartography (Rosreestr) to consider its possible joining in the future.

The memorandum was signed during the second international conference on the development of Eurasian spatial data infrastructure in Astana. Partaking in the event were delegations from Belarus, Russia, the Republic of Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.



The Eurasian technological platform is needed to enhance the efficiency of cooperation between all stakeholders on the basis of the member-states' potentials with a view to stimulating mutually beneficial innovative development and increasing competitive edge of the national economies.



The spatial data infrastructure is a network of spatial information resources, organizational frameworks, legal and regulatory mechanisms, spatial data development, processing and exchange technologies to provide wide access and efficient use of spatial data to citizens, economic operators and authorities, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.