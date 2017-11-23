Belarus, Kazakhstan set to foster bilateral ties

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and Kazakhstan are set to foster the development of bilateral relations, Belarus Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov said during a meeting with outgoing Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Yergali Bulegenov on 23 November, BelTA has learned.

"There is a wide range of areas that we believe are the basis of our relations. The main thing is that our partners are intent on promoting the development of the relations. It gives us optimism and confidence that we can fulfill the potential that the two countries have," said Andrei Kobyakov.



According to him, Belarus and Kazakhstan are currently implementing a number of investment projects and have been actively cooperating in the field of digital technologies. "Your hydrocarbons are in demand in our country and we would like them to be present in our processing industry. We also hope to have an opportunity to sell finished products jointly using any mutually beneficial mechanisms," the prime minister said.



Andrei Kobyakov praised Yergali Bulegenov's contribution to the development of Belarusian-Kazakh relations. "Over the five years of your mission, we got used to the fact that there is a person who is interested and ready to discuss the Belarusian-Kazakh relations at any time, defend different positions if necessary, respond promptly to emerging issues," the head of government said. "We appreciate the contribution you have made to the development of bilateral relations. We hope that you will remain a true friend of the Belarusian people. We also hope that the experience of state service in Belarus will be useful for your future career," he added.



Yergali Bulegenov thanked Andrei Kobyakov for the meeting and a high opinion of his work. "I am not ashamed of almost six years I have spent in Belarus as an ambassador," he said, Kazinform refers to BelTA .