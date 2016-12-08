Belarus, Kazakhstan show interest in bilateral all-round cooperation

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and Kazakhstan are interested in developing cooperation in different areas, Belarus' First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrei Yevdochenko said at the international conference to mark 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence on 7 December.

"Over the years of independence Belarus and Kazakhstan have repeatedly reaffirmed their interest in strengthening good-neighborly, partner and friendly relations and intention to develop cooperation in various spheres," Andrei Yevdochenko said.



The diplomat stressed that the two countries have been closely cooperating within different international organizations. In the UN Kazakhstan is Belarus' longstanding partner in the Group of Friends United Against Human Trafficking. Tackling the pollution problem of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site, Kazakhstan has been actively supporting Belarus within the framework of international Chernobyl cooperation.



"Belarus is happy that Kazakhstan is marking the 25th anniversary of its independence with considerable success in its social and economic development, clear-cut strategic guidelines for balanced development of the national economy with the focus on innovations and advanced technologies, modern management decisions. Despite the recent changes in the global policy, traditionally close ties between the Belarusian and Kazakhstani people continue developing on the principles of mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit," said the First Deputy Minister.



According to Andrei Yevdochenko, over the years of independence Belarus and Kazakhstan have developed efficient bilateral cooperation mechanisms. The intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation meets on a regular basis. The two countries have developed a roadmap for cooperation. "In the pre-crisis year 2014 we had a record high trade of $1.1 billion. We need to do our best to restore it," he expressed confidence, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.