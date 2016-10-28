Belarus, Kazakhstan sign roadmap for cooperation 2017-2018

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and Kazakhstan signed a roadmap for cooperation for 2017-2018 after a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Minsk on 27 October, BelTA has learned.

The document was signed by Belarus' First Deputy Prime Minister Vasily Matyushevsky and First Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin of Kazakhstan.



The roadmap provides for the development of cooperation between the two countries in a number of promising areas. Particular emphasis is placed on building partnerships in the agro-industrial complex.



In January-August 2016 the trade between Belarus and Kazakhstan totaled $253 million. Export was about $227.4 million, import made up $25.7 million. Belarus had a trade surplus of $201.7 million, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.