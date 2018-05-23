Belarus-Kazakhstan socioeconomic coop agreement till 2026 approved

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has approved an agreement between Belarus and Kazakhstan on the social and economic cooperation till 2026 which was signed in Minsk on 29 November 2017, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The document was signed by the two leaders during the official visit of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Belarus. With the signing of the decree, Belarus has completed intestate procedures necessary for the enforcement of the agreement.