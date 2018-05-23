EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:54, 23 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Belarus-Kazakhstan socioeconomic coop agreement till 2026 approved

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has approved an agreement between Belarus and Kazakhstan on the social and economic cooperation till 2026 which was signed in Minsk on 29 November 2017, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

    The document was signed by the two leaders during the official visit of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Belarus. With the signing of the decree, Belarus has completed intestate procedures necessary for the enforcement of the agreement.

     

     

    Tags:
    Belarus Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!