Belarus, Kazakhstan to develop cooperation in labor and social security

MINSK. KAZINFORM A delegation of Belarus' Labor and Social Security Ministry led by Irina Kostevich is visiting the Republic of Kazakhstan to develop inter-agency cooperation, BelTA learned from the Labor and Social Security Ministry.

The parties are discussing the exchange of experience and up-to-date information on all major issues of employment, social support and pension service. Special consideration is given to the prospects for the development of the common labor market and Kazakhstan's initiative to establish a EAEU digital platform - the Eurasian electronic labor exchange.



Belarus is set to get familiar with Kazakhstan's innovations in the areas of self-employment, modernization of social services, optimization and automation of government services in the social and labor sector.



Irina Kostevich is scheduled to meet with Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister Erbolat Dossaev and to visit social organizations in Astana and in the region.



The ministries of the two countries are set to sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the social and labor sector. The document will formalize two arrangements on cooperation in such areas as employment assistance, occupational safety and health, labor inspection, social security and pensions, social assistance and social services, enforcement of the rights of persons with disabilities, BelTA reports.