Belarus, Kazakhstan to make drones together

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus and Kazakhstan intend to produce unmanned aerial vehicles together, BelTA learned from First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin during the session of the Belarus-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation on 26 November, Kazinform learnt from BELTA.

The official said: "We expect we will get down to implementing a joint project to make Belarusian drones in Kazakhstan soon. We hope that the pace of interaction in information technologies will become faster and new significant projects will be added to the joint initiatives, which have been implemented already."



Alexander Turchin said: "As we assign a high priority to manufacturing cooperation, cooperation in agriculture and transport, we believe it is necessary to give an additional impulse to investment cooperation, cooperation in IT, space industry, and high technologies."



Belarus is ready to take an active part in joint infrastructure projects and industrial ones. "As an independent direction or as part of the Silk Road Economic Belt initiative it is advisable to jointly explore the potential of the free economic zone Khorgos - Eastern Gate at the Kazakh-Chinese border and the China-Belarus industrial park Great Stone," believes Alexander Turchin. He also suggested considering the possibility of joint investments and the launch of new joint projects in Belarus and Kazakhstan with a view to working with China and European countries.

First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin also spoke in favor of expanding manufacturing cooperation with Belarus. In his words, problems have already been discussed. It is now necessary to implement the agreements in practice.



Kazakhstan is also interested in teaming up with Belarus to transport more containers by rail between Europe and China, advance investment cooperation, and sell more Kazakh products on the Belarusian market.



A roadmap to guide Belarus-Kazakhstan cooperation in 2019-2020 is supposed to be signed as a result of the session.