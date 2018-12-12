Belarus, Kazakhstan to strengthen industrial cooperation

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus has great prospects for industrial cooperation with Kazakhstan, Belarus' First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrei Yeudachenka said at a function held on 11 December to mark Independence Day of Kazakhstan, BelTA has learned.

Modern global trends dictate the need to search for new economic forms and areas. "In contacts with our Kazakhstan partners we came to a clear understanding that in order to ensure a high level of trade, we should make active joint efforts to develop industrial and agricultural cooperation in every possible way, strengthen investment cooperation. Cooperation in agriculture, mechanical engineering, food, pharmaceutical, and light industry is of particular interest for Belarus and Kazakhstan," the first deputy minister said.



In 2017, Belarus and Kazakhstan signed an agreement and a program of social and economic cooperation through 2026. The document envisages strategic areas of cooperation. This year the two countries have signed a cooperation roadmap for 2019-2020. The parties have done a lot to further increase cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian areas. The intergovernmental Belarus-Kazakhstan commission on trade and economic cooperation, which regular meeting took place in Minsk, has become an effective tool for coordinating bilateral cooperation.



"We see a positive trend in bilateral trade as a result of our joint efforts. We expect it to exceed $1 billion this year," Andrei Yeudachenka stressed.



"For Belarus Kazakhstan is a truly fraternal country. We are bound by strong ties of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation. The two states work closely together in international organizations. This enables us to promote global initiatives and find common approaches to solving complex challenges," he said. The countries are part of the Eurasian Economic Union, the deepest integration association within the framework of the CIS. The next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held in Astana in May next year. "I am sure best efforts will be made to make sure the event is productive and useful for the integration," Andrei Yeudachenka, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.