Belarus, Kyrgyzstan work to resume Minsk-Bishkek air service

Director General of National Airport Minsk Vyacheslav Khoroneko met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Belarus Erbol Sultanbaev, BelTA has learned from the airport's press service.

The parties discussed bilateral cooperation, in particular, the resumption of air service between Bishkek and Minsk by a Belarusian or Kyrgyz air carrier. During the meeting the parties noted the significant transit capacity of Manas International Airport (Bishkek), which can become a convenient connecting point on routes to Southeast Asian countries. The parties agreed to continue cooperation in organizing air flights between Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, paying special attention to raising public awareness of the tourist attractiveness of both countries.