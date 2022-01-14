Belarus-led CSTO peacekeepers depart from Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Belarusian troops of the CSTO forces flew out of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of @almatyapat.

«Peacekeeping troops of Armenia and Tajikistan will also depart to the points of their permanent deployment by military aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces. Loading of equipment is underway. The planes are to take off from Zhetygen and Almaty airports,» reads the Telegram channel.