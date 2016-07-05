Belarus, Lithuania discuss deploying emergency notification system on land border

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and Lithuania are discussing deploying the emergency notification system on land border, BelTA learned from the press service of the State Customs Committee of Belarus.

The border checkpoint Privalka hosted a meeting between Chairman of the Belarusian State Customs Committee Yury Senko and Director General of the Customs Department under the Ministry of Finance of Lithuania Arunas Adomenas. During the meeting, the parties paid special attention to the most topical aspects of cooperation between the customs services of Belarus and Lithuania, including the functioning of the border checkpoints, the ways of accelerating border crossing via the Belarusian-Lithuanian state border and the project to deploy the emergency notification system on the land border," the press service noted.



The State Customs Committee added that this is a regular meeting aimed at solving, through an open dialogue, urgent issues of customs cooperation and sharing experiences between the customs services of the two states.



There are four international road checkpoints on the Belarusian-Lithuania border which is 679km long: Kotlovka, Kamenny Log, Benyakoni and Privalka. The checkpoint Privalka has been recently upgraded to meet all modern requirements (a building housing sanitary, veterinary and phyto-control services with boxes for in-depth inspection of trucks and cars, a canine service module, and a stationary cargo inspection system).



The checkpoint accommodates up to 1,000 vehicles per day. The total throughput capacity of the Belarusian -Lithuanian border is over 5,000 vehicles, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.