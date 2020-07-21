Belarus’ Lukashenko calls to develop industrial cooperation with Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM - It is very important for Belarus to develop industrial cooperation with Kazakhstan, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he appointed Pavel Utyupin Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Kazakhstan on 20 July, BelTA has learned.

The head of state want the ambassador to spur the development of industrial cooperation. «I promised the president [of Kazakhstan] to appoint a very intelligent and decent person. Cooperation in industry is very important for us. So don't think the job is easy. We need closer ties with Kazakhstan. We have well-developed agricultural machinery sector, our competences are decent. This is something they do not have. I very much hope that your experience in the industrial sector will help us step up trade with Kazakhstan. The country is interesting, people are interesting. The amount of work is very big,» the president said.

As BelTA has reported earlier, the president appointed new ambassadors to the United States, the Netherlands, Austria, the UK and Kazakhstan on 20 July. First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrei Yeudachenka was named Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to the Netherlands. Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs Oleg Kravchenko and Andrei Dapkiunas were appointed Ambassadors to the United States and Austria respectively. Andrei Dapkiunas will also serve as Ambassador of Belarus to Slovenia with concurrent accreditation and will be Belarus' Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Former Finance Minister Maksim Yermolovich was named Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and also Ireland with concurrent accreditation, Kazinform refers to BelTA.