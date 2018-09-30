Belarus MART, Kazakh Economy Ministry to co-op on competition policy

BAKU. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade (MART) of Belarus and the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan signed a memorandum of cooperation in competition policy during the 49th Meeting of the Interstate Council for Antimonopoly Policy (ICAP), which was held in Sochi, Russia, a message posted on the MART website on Sept. 28 says.

The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of Belarus Vladimir Koltovich, Trend reports.

The participants summed up the results of the ICAP activities in 2018, exchanged information on the most significant events in antimonopoly policy, considered topical issues in formation of competition policy, in particular in the context of the digital economy.



They also discussed the activities of the Headquarters (Coordination Center) for Joint Investigations of Violations of the Antimonopoly Law of the CIS Member States, the 17th session of the Intergovernmental Group of Experts (IGE) on Competition Law and Policy, held in July this year in Geneva.